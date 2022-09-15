What a beautiful rebuttal by Liz DiMarco Weinmann to the unfortunate commentary by Louis Scotellaro. Thank you, Liz, for making it clear that Lou was temporarily off his mark on this one. The Sculpture Trail adds grace to our downtown and invites an understanding of the depth of our history. And that's what attracts people, millennial and otherwise.
Patti Lancaster
