Justin Lindholm (“Renewables debate renewed”) claims I “even refer(red) to the award-winning filmmaker as being a liar.” Actually, I rebutted a series of lies and then referred to them in the phrase “All of these lies.” I did not, and would not, call Michael Moore a liar, if for no other reason than he did not write this trash. That “honor” goes to Jason Gibbs.
As to Lowell Mountain, I challenge Lindholm or anyone to take pictures of Lowell before the project and a few years after and show them side-by-side with similar pictures of any mountain in West Virginia which top has been removed. “Planet Of The Humans” could easily have done this, except it would belie, rather than underscore, its point.
Lindholm then goes on to exonerate some of the misstated facts because the film was made over 10 years, but how about the rest of them? And it’s no excuse anyway: reputable journalists use fact checkers to catch these errors before propagating them. Had this movie done so, little of the footage I saw would remain.
John Greenberg
Marlboro
