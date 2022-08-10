Let's put the true definition of a recession to rest.
I purchased gasoline for my auto in Wallingford's Cumberland Farms station yesterday for $4.30 per gallon with my Smart-Pay card. At Shaw's supermarket in Manchester Center, I purchased cherries for $4.99 per pound, ground beef for $4.99 per pound. and salmon for $13.99 per pound — all at on-sale prices.
Roughly 19 months ago, my old receipts tell me I spent $2 for a gallon of gasoline, $2 for a pound of cherries, $2 for a pound of ground beef, and $7 for a pound of salmon.
This disparity is true for every commodity for sale. The people who are disputing the definition of a recession should advise the working person with a family how they are supposed to survive, rather than parsing the meaning of words as a method to ease their pain.
