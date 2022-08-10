Let's put the true definition of a recession to rest.

I purchased gasoline for my auto in Wallingford's Cumberland Farms station yesterday for $4.30 per gallon with my Smart-Pay card. At Shaw's supermarket in Manchester Center, I purchased cherries for $4.99 per pound, ground beef for $4.99 per pound. and salmon for $13.99 per pound — all at on-sale prices.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.