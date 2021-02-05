Perhaps a bit late in writing, but wanted to express my opinion on the proposed idea to move the operation of Rutland Free Library to the property of the former College of St. Joseph College.
I have been a long time patron, utilizing it’s services for many years at its present site at 10 Court St. Just browsing among the aisles and stacks of books in this 163-year-old building with its unique architecture, gives a feeling one is among not only history but also, among so many writers' dreams and hopes.
Rutland Free Library began its life as a post office and courthouse in 1858. It became home to the library in 1935. Its present site offers a convenient location to locals who do not own vehicles.
Back in the ’80s, I spearheaded a gathering in the Nellie Fox Room for the Killington Section of the Green Mountain Club (to garner new membership). Presenters showcased hiking and backpacking methods and suggestions. It was well-attended.
My personal opinion is that if the library is moved to Ripley Road, patronage would decrease enormously. Yes, I realize right now with COVID-19 restrictions, walk-ins are prohibited, but once our community enjoys a semblance of normalcy, Rutland Free Library will once again be visited in great numbers.
I respectfully request Rutland Free Library not be moved to Ripley Road, especially since the citizens of the towns it serves were not given the opportunity to commit on the decision.
I hope those who made that decision will reconsider.
Winifred Chevalier
Rutland
