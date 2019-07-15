The 2019 Red Sox have the worst case of World Series hangover in history. In spite of the fact that one of the only missing players from last year is Kimbrel the closer, they stink. The lack of hustle and fire is evident. These guys have no fight left in them and are letting the Evil Empire walk all over them. You would think that a manager like Boonie and his analytics would tick them off. But, gee, they are so gosh darn nice! Get angry or something! Get a grip or the season is over.
In fact, it is over right now. Lifetime Sox fans might as well look elsewhere for a team. Maybe Houston or the Dodgers can beat the empire. The Sox for sure cannot and will not get the guts and glory from last year's series win to carry on. These guys need to hang their heads down low and run for the showers. They are finished.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
