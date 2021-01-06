The Republican Party is about to be reduced to ashes. When several House and Senate Republicans challenge the Electoral College votes in Congress, they will be laughed out of the chamber as complete asses. It won't change anything and all they will succeed in doing is draw more attention to the pathetic state of their "Grand Old Party!" This stunt is not going to be a big day for Trump and his loser buddies. In fact, most Republicans are embarrassed about it.
Biden won and Trump lost; so get over it! The American people have spoken, and any further interference in this election will be looked upon as not only foolish, but anti-American. All 50 states voted and the votes were counted according to regulations. For better or for worse, Biden will be sworn in as president. Trump and his buddies can go on home.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.