The U.S. House of Representatives has one and only one means by which it can curb the actions of a rogue chief executive. But it is an effective one. It is the power of the purse.
I call on Congress to pass no more spending bills for White House operations of any kind until Donald Trump is gone from office. Nor for the office of the vice president. Nor for Trump's tools in the OMB, NSC and State Department. Nor for any sort of ongoing or planned military operations anywhere. Nor to pass a 2020 Defense Spending Authorization Act. Nor for any other fund the president can get his hands on, legally or illegally, for such purposes.
This will have the effect of bringing America to its knees. But it is, unfortunately, the only way to get rid of a hateful president intent on destroying our nation himself, and insulated from accountability by political allies and vassals.
Tyler P. Harwell
Perkinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.