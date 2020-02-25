I won’t vote for Scott Tommola for Rutland City alderman. Rutland needs newcomers who will bolster our economy. But national stories about Rutland’s anti-Syrian refugee sentiments, the sight of Rutland houses proudly flying flags that celebrate slavery, and Alderman Paul Clifford’s racist Facebook post last summer, make it hard to sell the city to newcomers.
I believe implicit bias training will help officials design policies to make Rutland more welcoming. But Scott ignored my emails on the issue, and the topic languished in his committee because, in his words, he had “no interest in running a circus-like meeting with personal agendas and sideshows.” It took public pressure to force the rest of the board to act.
When Scott finally did reach out to me, it was to ask if he could attend a Rutland City Democrats meeting to introduce himself as a candidate. I could have ignored his personal message, as he had mine. But as Rutland City Democrats chair, I welcomed him, made sure he was given equal time to speak, and avoided mentioning the way he’d handled my request. I didn’t want it to appear as if I was abusing my position to criticize him.
After seeing Scott’s performance in Wednesday’s aldermen debate, I regret my silence. Scott said “historically, all political ideologies have worked together to bring Rutland forward.” Did he practice that policy towards me? Even if an official disagrees with a constituent, don’t they owe that constituent a reply? Scott condemned interest in “social issues” and the sort of people who “move here and try to mold it to our ideology.” Does that mean only whites who are happy with racism need apply? The rest of the country is changing. Scott’s status quo policy simply doesn’t work.
Heather Juliussen-Stevenson
Chair, Rutland City Democrats
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.