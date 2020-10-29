Spur of the moment, I decided to play a late round of golf at beautiful Proctor-Pittsford Country Club this past Sunday afternoon. After calling the pro-shop, I was advised I could join a group — I didn't know any of the players when I walked up them. After introducing myself, I learned much to my delight that all three moved to Rutland as a result of the Rutland regional marketing campaign and the associated Stay-to-Stay program. They arrived from the Four Corners of Colorado, from Portland, Oregon, and from Seattle, Washington, and were just amazed by our efforts and community spirit! They all have been in the area now for well over a year and forged a friendship after meeting in Rutland. One of them is hoping to open an auto repair shop on Woodstock Avenue in early November, one just bought a second house in the North-West neighborhood to fix up and the third is working remotely from Chittenden for a nationwide software company.
As a former board member of REDC, I was thrilled to randomly meet these guys and to encounter their positive attitude about our community in Vermont and in particular, the Rutland area — all purely a result of the regional marketing campaign.
In these times of so much national divisiveness, I feel it is now more important than ever to open our arms and spread the word of how Vermont and the Rutland community can function in an inclusive and inviting matter! The funding for the campaign will be returned with dividends for years to come.
Rolf Hirschmann
Pittsford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.