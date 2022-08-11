How does it make sense for the state of Vermont to crush with its regulatory heel a vital and visionary business — the Vermont Farmers Food Center — with the unrealistic application of a safety standard on trichloroethylene when the industrial workers exposed to that degreasing agent have long since “left the barn” and the tiny traces of TCE present in the air (parts per million) pose no demonstrable risk to anyone who might visit or sell one day a week during the winter Farmers Market?
Where is the balance, the sense of proportion, the cost-versus-benefit calculation?
