It may be just me, or might you also agree that large swathes of the Republican Party appear to have given up on democracy when elections don't go their way? And surely, this is dangerous to our republic.
Is it just me, or would you also agree that Donald Trump and his allies apparently believe the ends justify the means no matter what? On Jan. 6, 2021, our country witnessed Trump’s violent attempt to steal the 2020 election. As the Jan. 6 Committee has shown, Trump and mob rule go together when it serves his ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.