On Saturday, June 15, the 30th Relay For Life of Rutland County took place. For 19 hours, a total of 95 teams walked in the spirit of the American Cancer Society’s mission toward a world without cancer. By the closing ceremony, over $211,000 had been raised, and fundraising will continue through July to reach the $275,000 goal.
As with last year’s event, the Rutland Herald did not cover this event. There was an article in early February when the fundraising season kicked off, but no mention of the event leading up to June 15.
In 2018 and 2017, Rutland County was in the top five per capita income nationwide. In 2017, Rutland County won the Power of Hope Award. Rutland County continues to be the No. 1 Relay in Vermont! The numbers are amazing, and it’s done through bake sales, car washes, grocery bingo games and generous community members.
Surely accomplishments like this deserve some space in the Rutland Herald. It is unlikely that there is a member of Rutland County whose life has not been touched by cancer. The American Cancer Society provides numerous services for cancer patients and their families, invests in life-saving research, and provides ongoing advocacy for legislation to fight cancer.
Relay For Life is an opportunity for anyone to remember a loved one, celebrate a friend who is undergoing treatment, and fight back against a disease that has touched far too many people. It is essential for Relay For Life to have the support of our community, and that requires our local community newspaper provide adequate coverage.
I would hope that next year the accomplishments of this great county and this amazing event will be deemed worthy of coverage in the Rutland Herald.
Melissa Cox
West Rutland
Relay For Life co-captain, Team Nancy’s Nit Wits
