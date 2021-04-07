Thinking outside a box, I assume it is the reporter's opinion that the new firetruck is a COVID-19 unrelated expenditure in the article titled "City to get $4.4M in COVID relief."
I think it is infrastructure and the people of this city are so affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 that it would be a burden to finance a firetruck. Therefore, using relief funds to outright buy a new truck and new equipment for it makes sense. It saves many dollars that would be wasted on interest through 7 years. Maybe Mary Markowski can run the numbers and let us know how much we could save.
Also, I ask the elected people of this city to stand up and use this money wisely, not sit down and discuss and talk and argue and chat and debate and dither and dather and change the subject and divert the issue and go around in circles of ineptitude and pass it on to the next committee, etc., etc.
This is money for the people of the city. It is not the city's windfall. No, I do not currently live in the land of many ruts, but I do remain interested.
Robert Dages
Wallingford
