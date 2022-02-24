Sen. Dick McCormack of Windsor County is sponsoring a bill in the Vermont Senate that will remove the religious exemption for vaccines in order to attend public schools.
Ignoring the fact that vaccinated individuals are not in danger from unvaccinated individual if the vaccines work, ignoring the obvious implications on an individual's right to choose what they put into their body or what medical procedures they choose to have, and even ignoring the direct conflict with freedom of religion as clearly guaranteed in the United States Constitution, there is another issue of concern.
I suggest there may be a potential financial conflict of interest in play for all elected officials. Pharmaceutical companies are among the highest campaign contributors to both political parties, at every level of politics. Making a law which would directly expand their customer base through mandates would directly financially benefit "Big Pharma" profits and has the blatant appearance of impropriety.
I suggest, before promoting the vaccine religious exemption removal bill, the Vermont Legislature should sponsor legislation that prohibits campaign contributions from the pharmaceutical industry.
That would give Vermonters of all political persuasions confidence in the integrity of future vaccine and health care-related legislation.
Carl Parton
Berlin Select Board candidate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.