As I reflect on living the past 33 years in Vermont and before that, 28 years in western Massachusetts, I ask myself what I would say to someone moving to Vermont from another state.
I would say my villages mirror how Norman Rockwell painted them in the 1900s. I would say agriculture has a potpourri of crops from hemp to strawberries to grapes to milk from cows, goats and sheep. With the traditional stuff, it has inns and restaurants, as well as box stores common to other states' box stores. Also, it has plenty of dirt roads, celebrations, logging, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, also outdoor sportsman clubs as well as private ponds and backyard target shooting.
So with all the bustle going on, you can be sure neighbors get along with each other even with all the noise.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
