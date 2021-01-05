After reading the last two commentaries regarding the relocation of the library, I found it interesting and significant to note the differences in opinion between the longtime patrons of the library as opposed to those in control of the facility and our local politicians.
As a lifelong supporter of our current library, I am pleased and proud be counted among those who believe relocation would be damaging and detrimental to our Rutland community.
Jean O'Rourke
Rutland
