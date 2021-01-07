I don’t live in Rutland, but I use the Rutland library at times when I am in town. That fact doesn’t make me an expert on what’s good for Rutland but I have a strong feeling that the effort to isolate the library in some remote location out of town just doesn’t make sense.
I read all of the technical reasons put forward as to why some people think the move makes sense but no amount of gobbledygook on paper is going to make me believe a move out of town for the library is anything but bad news for a city already suffering from a pandemic and a pre-pandemic financial decline.
To my mind, good old common sense should prevail when the health of Rutland’s downtown is at stake.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.