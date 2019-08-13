We are coming up on the fifth anniversary of the Rutland Plywood fire, on Aug. 21, 2014, a day that changed a lot of people's lives.
My 22 years working there are filled with lots of memories, mostly good. Rutland Plywood had a core of dedicated employees, some working there over 50 years. The log yard team I was part of was the hardest working crew I ever worked with. It was not uncommon to have 15 to 20 loads of logs a day come into the mill, plus keep the mill supplied with logs. I would have put the log yard crew up against any in the Northeast.
Working at Rutland Plywood had many challenges but had many benefits: we had great health insurance, dental insurance, great vacations, time off and many holidays off.
I would like to thank Jack Barrett and Bill Canfield for the security of 22 years of employment. I miss all my coworkers, some are not with us any more.
Joseph Roy
Rutland
