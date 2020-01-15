Rutland Herald, I know as local paper you naturally focus more on local news. However, given the fact U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, socialist from Vermont, is running for president, there is very little, if any, coverage about him or his campaign.
I'm referring to the good, the bad and the ugly that should be reported. Perhaps you can do the community a favor and actually report the news and not hide it to prevent harming your choice of presidential candidate, who we all know is Bernie. Life may not be fair, but journalism should be and the lack of candor in the media, including the Herald, in reporting politics in this age of Trump Derangement Syndrome will continue to erode the public's trust both nationally and locally.
Project Veritas has a very interesting video out and I suggest you take a look. You might find something to write about, like how Bernie's Field Organizer Kyle Jurek who can't seem to speak a sentence without the F-word in it, said Milwaukee will burn if Bernie doesn't get the nomination or billionaires should be relegated to "gulags" to learn how to become a "working man." Isn't Bernie a millionaire? Is this newsworthy? Absolutely.
The public has a right to know what their senator supports and what he doesn't. Call him and ask if he agrees with Kyle about the gulags and if he also believes, as was reported, a woman can't win against Trump ... lots of work to do, Herald!
Cristine Smith
Castleton
