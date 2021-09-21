The Chinese are out to destroy our sovereignty. President Biden has the same objective with his cradle-to-grave agenda. Speaker Pelosi’s proposed congressional actions are motivated by her belief “Capitalism isn’t working” and more government is the answer.
Our education system has failed with students ranking near the bottom when compared to other industrialized nations. It’s focusing on how white hate has influenced our policies that are degrading our culture. Educators are also influencing students with a progressive agenda that mirrors socialism similar to what communist China advocates.
Free elections in this country, that used to be the highlight of our democracy, are being threatened. House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1 nationalize our elections, covers candidate campaign expenses, promotes mail-in ballots, requires no voter ID and permits ballot harvesting. These changes will lead to one-party rule similar to China and other dictatorial countries.
Gordon Chang, a China expert frequently quoted in national publications, indicates the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has declared war against Americans. With current policies proposed by President Biden and his party, the CCP objective is on its way to fruition.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
