On Dec. 13, Moscow-Mitch McConnell's vow, publicly, of "total coordination" with the White House on Senate impeachment trial, clearly defines the corruption this republic faces. "No chance Trump will be removed from office."
Article I, section 3, clause 6 specifies that senators, when sitting on a trial of impeachment, “shall be on Oath or Affirmation.” Senators all swear a general oath to uphold the Constitution, but the oath taken in impeachment trials is more finely tuned. It is a juror’s oath, not a legislator’s oath. Rule XXV of the Senate Rules in Impeachment Trials provides the text: ”I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of ____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”
He, and all the senators, Republican and Democrat, will take that oath! And it will mean nothing. Just another of the 10,000+ lies we have had thrown at us to date.
Mitch McConnell brags about blocking Obama judiciary picks and for the last three years, has been stacking the courts. The Constitution-defined three branches of federal government, Executive, Legislative and Judicial, have effectively been destroyed to the point he brazenly defies the intent of the checks and balances and implies "What are you going to do about it?"
The end of this republic is at hand. Kentucky should be proud of their Russian-owned representation. Every Trump supporter also shares the responsibility, by your lack of courage to oppose this administration with every fiber of your being.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
