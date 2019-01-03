In 2017, one of President Trump’s key advisors, Steve Bannon, said the administration’s goal was to “destroy the administrative state.” Years earlier, Republican theorist Grover Norquist said we should “shrink the size of government so we can drown it in a bathtub.”
Given Trump’s unprecedented staff turnover rates, estimated at 65 percent, his refusal to fill important positions in the State Department and other agencies and with the ongoing government shutdown, it appears that extremist Republicans are having their way.
Tim Kipp
Brattleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.