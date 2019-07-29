Of all the things I have heard Donald Trump say leading up to the 2016 election and during his presidency, there is only one thing I have heard him say with which I totally agree. He was absolutely correct when he said he could shoot an innocent person on New York’s 5th Avenue and get away with it.
This is certainly true if conviction depended on the Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Every single Republican member of the U.S. Congress would find some excuse to support him, deny Trump actually did it, and say that any Democratic member who condemned Trump was just doing it for political reasons.
It is unbelievable that Senate majority leader McConnell is blocking legislation to increase security of our elections at the instructions of Trump. What is more important to our democracy than secure elections? Congressional Republicans act like the comic strip character who, when told by his boss to “Go jump!”, asks “How high and when can I come down?”
This would be funny if it were not so serious.
Peter B. Smith
Belmont
