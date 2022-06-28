June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and earlier in the week, the SC voted to allow concealed carry of handguns. June 24, the stock market indexes rose. Coincidence? I doubt it.
Consequently, intelligent citizens need to act at the ballot boxes since it's obvious the Trumpstered Supreme Court justices don't care about the majority of Americans who value safety in reproductive choice and safety on public streets, in stores, in schools and in the halls of government, like the U.S. Capitol building.
Since The Times Argus isn't accepting letters that endorse specific candidates for elections, how about writing to endorse any unnamed candidate running against a Republican? You can probably use the third person singular and personal gender-neutral pronouns for the endorsed but unnamed in your letter and, if your letter persuades enough voters to take on the unnamed Republicans on election days, justice might still prevail. Moreover, unnamed gunmakers' stocks would likely tumble as would tourism in states itchily fingering the trigger of the SC's ruling on Roe v. Wade.
Joseph Whelan
Montpelier
