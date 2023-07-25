To say that the Republican Party is pathetic is an understatement. When you have so-called GOP "leaders" claiming that Donald Trump did nothing wrong, that is pathetic in itself, but when they openly advocate the elimination of the parts of our Constitution that have helped this country endure for 247 years, then they should pack their bags and move to Russia where Vladimir Putin practices their brand of politics.
Yes, those people — and when I refer to "those people," I’m referring to the likes of Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Green, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville, Clarence Thomas, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, all of the so-called fake electors who tried to steal the 2020 election, and, of course, Donald Trump himself (and many, many more) — are losers who don’t have what it takes to make it in a society built on laws, civility and real achievement, so they are trying to tear it down to their level.