I’ve never been to a meeting of the national Republican Party but this is what I imagine the agenda for such a meeting might look like:
Call to Order
1. Open meeting by ejecting all minorities and women.
2. Salute the flag, NRA, Confederate and/or Russian.
3. Read a list of the latest conspiracy theories we support, including that Donald Trump is secretly working for the Democrats (which would be the only reasonable explanation for how he acts).
4. Develop new list of the juvenile names we like to call people.
5. Think of new ways to blame Barack Obama for everything bad.
6. Discuss ways to screw up the U.S. Postal Service to disrupt mail-in voting.
7. Discuss lawsuits to be filed when the party loses by a landslide in November.
8. Discuss excuses for losing the Senate, too (it couldn’t be our fault).
9. Think of ways to blame our loss on Nancy Pelosi and/or Hillary Clinton.
10. Review a list of names of convicted administration officials for the president to pardon before leaving office.
11. Consider naming military bases after KKK leaders.
12. Think of new ways to blame mainstream media for everything bad.
13. Avoid suggestions as to what the party might actually offer the American people other than immature taunts and the harassment of our enemies.
14. Discuss using a broom closet for the Trump Presidential Library because it will only contain books he has read.
15. Develop what will be a very short list of GOP accomplishments.
16. Consider the possibility that Republicans are out of step with America.
17. Reject that theory and think of new ways to blame everyone else for all our problems.
Adjourn the meeting.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
