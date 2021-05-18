Wait, just a minute.
Liz Cheney shows she has a spine and gets voted out? Would this be her fate if she was a man?
The Republicans have revealed they will soon be saluting and shouting out loud, “Heil Trump.” They have no policy, only idolization for a man who’s made it OK to cheat, lie, bully, sexually assault, insult, denigrate, discriminate, violate and incite an act of terrorism.
Republicans are determined to carry on with the kind of cult worship that didn’t turn out well for the followers of Charles Manson, David Koresh, Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and Jim Jones.
The Republican Party, once the party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, Stafford, Davis, Aiken, Jeffords, even Nixon, and, based on his actions as our governor, Phil Scott, is dead.
Death of the Republican Party and 400,000 COVID casualties will be the legacy of Trump.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
