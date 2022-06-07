From what I can tell, the Republican solution for addressing gun violence involves expressing the predictably sorrowful "thoughts and prayers" but now along with recommending we turn schools into prison-like environments with armed guards, armed teachers and locked doors.
So, then, what about grocery stores, churches, synagogues, mosques, arenas, theaters, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hospitals, etc.?
Will they be subject to the same solution that Republicans are proposing for schools?
Should every employee of every business be armed? Will they be trained or simply given a gun because that's just how easy it is to get a gun. Just imagine the clerk packing your groceries, the health care provider taking your pulse or a priest giving communion, wearing a bullet belt with a holster and revolver …
These are questions Republicans deflect towards mental health, the criminal justice systems and most recently, abortions. They are too focused on protecting the power they possess by profiting on the proliferation of guns.
These Republican lawmakers are willing to sacrifice innocent children to protect their sacred guns. This makes them accomplices to murder. Hold them accountable and vote them out.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
