On Saturday, Feb. 13, 43 Republican U.S. Senators voted former president, Donald J. Trump, not guilty of instigating and encouraging an armed mob to attack the U.S. Capitol building, an equal branch of our government. Not only did he endanger the lives of all the legislators inside, the attack also targeted his own vice president, Mike Pence.
This should not have been a partisan vote. As Rep. Jamie Raskin put it, this vote was not really about Trump; everyone knows what kind of person he is. It was about who we Americans are as a people. Do we hold our leaders accountable for heinous acts? Those Republicans voting against accountability showed themselves more concerned about pleasing their base for the next election than for the standing of our nation in the world.
I thank the seven Republican senators who voted for principle instead of self-interest: Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Patrick Toomey.
Susan Beard
Rutland
