On Friday, Feb. 22, I was leaving Price Chopper in Rutland, empty-handed of the cabbage I’d hoped to buy, when, crossing the access road almost to the parking lot, I stepped onto an uneven strip of pavement and went down with a twisted, badly sprained ankle. I landed on my right elbow, the arm which had been undergoing PT for a bone spur for months. I was not only in pain, embarrassed, but very distressed about what I’d done to that arm, when a woman in her car alongside me said, “Can I help you?” “Yes!” I replied.
Before I knew it, she wasn’t the only person to help. I was surrounded by four or five women (I was too befuddled to count and ask names), all of whom were trying to lift me off the pavement. I warned about the right arm possibly being injured (there is a slight fracture), and they basically hoisted me up on the count of three, carefully avoiding putting any pressure on the arm. They registered concern about my making it home, but I was so distressed that I didn’t say much more than I thought I could make it by myself. I hobbled to my car and finally did make it back home. All for a cabbage.
I was truly touched by the concern expressed by these women. They seemed to range in ages, but all wanted to help. I want to take this opportunity to thank each one of you, wherever you are and whoever you are. I am not just grateful for your help; I am touched by your concern and humanity. Thank you, ladies, and enjoy the month of the women. You all are special.
Diane Alberts
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.