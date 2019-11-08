The article by Kate Barcellos on proficiency grading left me with two questions.
The first is that apocryphal one asked of the waiter who brings an unrecognizable dish: “Who ordered this?” What happened to local control of schools?
The second is “What research?” As a teacher in the Rutland school system, I had this question brushed off yearly by administrators, who should have had the answer readily available. The music director did once give me a published report that cited research having to do with music and academic achievement, but when I followed up the chain of citations in it on the internet, it led to an unpublished and unavailable (probably never finished) master’s thesis, leaving me (and all of those who cited those who cited it) with no way to examine its methods or actual results.
I challenge Mr. Schillinger to provide the readers of the Herald with details on the research he mentions.
William Dritschilo
Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.