Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 1:08 am
A modest proposal to modify the “Vermont Strong” license program — Ban these license plates on straight EV vehicles.
You shouldn’t be. The motto “Vermont Strong” implies resilience, and EVs are anything but resilient. They may have initial oomph, but once discharged they are useless because they require an operational electrical grid and valuable time to charge.
Where does “Resiliency” reside? “Resiliency” resides primarily in two sources of energy: 1) fodder for draft animals and 2) petroleum products for internal combustion engines. These are the most dependable and reliable ways to get the job done in difficult circumstances.
Electricity can be relatively clean and efficient and convenient. However, take away the grid and the tools it powers are useless.
It is time to honestly recognize that our lives are full of tradeoffs. Jumping into reliance on one energy source may be our road to disaster.
Let us make Vermont truly strong. Diversify and improve — do not demonize and destroy.
Gesualdo Schneider
Middlesex