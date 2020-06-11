At the best of times, the Trump presidency was an embarrassment and a disgrace. Now that we face a series of grave crises, all of which have been exacerbated by Trump’s incompetence and twisted intentions, the Trump presidency presents an existential threat to the Constitution and American democracy.
This is Trump’s götterdämmerung. Like another failed dictator holed-up in his bunker three-quarters of a century ago, as his little personal empire crumbles, Trump will do his best to bring the rest of the country down with him by continuing to fan the flames of division, hatred and racism. The next four-plus months will not be pretty or pleasant. But Americans of goodwill must continue to resist and to prevail over the the ugly filth spewed by this sorry, pathetic individual.
We will. This is America.
David Balfour
Rutland City
