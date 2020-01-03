Watching a new episode of Dr. Who, "Resolution," in the early morning of New Year's Day, one can understand good art reflects life and thus, truth.
The doctor calls for UNIT to thwart an alien invasion only to find out international funding had been withheld. The doctor is on her own.
In Donald Trump's "Great Again" America, we will all be on our own. You won't be rewarded for your merits. You will be rewarded solely for who you know or who you can bribe — both the community and the individual will be lost.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.