The weather has been warming up, and it is feeling more like spring. It has been nice seeing individuals, families and small groups enjoying our outside spaces and all that they have to offer. Recently, our governor has made new recommendations to protect the public health of Vermonters. This past week, we were given the opportunity to participate in activities in groups of 10 people or less. Let us all remember these are recommendations set by our governor. It is up to us as individuals whether we choose to do so or not.
This week, I have seen several pictures posted on social media and have read many discussions about these “kids” not participating in “social distancing” behaviors. In all the posts I have seen, there have been 10 or fewer people in the group and they have been in alignment with the recommendations set by the governor. (Let us also remember it is never acceptable to post pictures of other people's children on social media without parental permission.)
We all have been through a lot. Some of us are ready to take the steps to safely venture out and others are not. Neither one is right nor wrong, but we must be respectful of each other’s choices. Feeling uncomfortable is your right but please refrain from criticizing those who are comfortable as that is equally their right. As a former first lady once said “When crisis hits, we don’t turn against each other, we listen to each other. We lean on each other. We are always stronger together."
Sara Utley
Pittsford
