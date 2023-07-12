What can be said but to honor the memory of the recent death of a rookie officer on the Rutland City Police Department. As someone who’s seen the evolution and devolution of the town during the last 20 years, my prayers are for the young woman’s family and the police force itself. All condolences offered.
One hopes the criminal who was chased will suffer the charge of vehicular manslaughter or worse and not be subject to the citation release lunacy from the state judiciary. A fierce example must be made and a clean sweep of the city’s criminality to ensue in coming months while we all mourn this tragic loss.