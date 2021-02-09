In response to Cheryl Bicskei’s letter “Hypocrisy”: She predicts that with Biden and the Democrats now in power in Washington, future Herald feature writers will be writing about “socialism, Marxism and communism.” Hmm, now where have I heard that before? I remember: “Lions and tigers, and bears, oh my!”
Welcome to the Land of Oz.
Philip Lamy
Castleton
