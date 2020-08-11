In response to Bob Smith’s commentary in Rutland Herald, Friday, Aug. 7, if he came to the Saturday Farmers’ Market in Depot Park, he would see all of our vendors are wearing masks in complete compliance with the Vermont Department of Health mandate.
Judy Dark
Rutland
The writer is Rutland County Farmers’ Market on-site coordinator.
