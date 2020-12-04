Response to Crispe
In regard to the letter to the editor, “Best chance,” by Spencer Crispe, regards “Zuckerman” losing the election, he states that his “promulgation of legal marijuana” and other “misguided and polarizing” positions, which he fails to specify, were “reprehensible” and would lead to problems with efforts to “heal the opioid crisis.”
He then states that “Phil Scott has done an amazing job ... “ First off, what “amazing job” are you talking about? Please be specific. If you mean Scott’s vetoes of the minimum wage bill, the paid family leave bill, other bills and his insistence to push through the saliva test for drivers, knowing full well it is not a test to measure driver impairment and is discriminatory, then please tell us.
With regard to the pot bill you mention, in case you don’t know, pot has been legal in Vermont for several years and even before that, it was decriminalized, and there has been no opioid crisis because of it. This was not a “promulgation” on David Zuckerman’s part.
The bills were passed and became law because the House and Senate passed them. His ideas were never “reprehensible or polarizing” and to call them that shows Crispe either does not understand them or is so “polarized” against David that he is acting in a “reprehensible” manner, and I’m not “glad” about that.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
