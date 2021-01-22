Evidently, Mr. Donovan doesn't listen to the media that often. It was aired by all the television newscasts about Pelosi spending $75,000 dollars for her trip to California to get her hair cut. She was even pictured with her mask below her chin and claiming the salon had set her up. But, of course, Mr. Donovan is probably a Democrat; he wouldn't believe a Democrat diplomat would do such a thing like Pelosi did. It just goes to show he is a typical liberal and hates Trump.
As far as the Rutland Herald is concerned, they are a good local newspaper and do fact check, and they were one of a lot of papers who ran the story. Trump may have spent money on haircuts, but he spent his own money and didn't use your tax dollars like Pelosi did, and fly 3,000 miles to get the haircut. By the way, CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC and newspapers coast to coast covered the haircut trip. The question this person should be asking is why fly to California to get the hair done when there are salons in Washington?
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
