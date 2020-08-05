Re Virginia Duffy's comment on RRMC flying the BLM flag: If standing up against police brutality and for racial equality is "Marxist," then I guess I'm a Marxist. But seriously, throwing labels around adds nothing to civil debate and discourse; in fact, it discourages civil debate and discourse. We can do better.
Charles Pregger
Fair Haven
