While I appreciate Enid Reiman’s desire to bring attention to the issue of health care, I want to address two points she raises in her Dec. 13 commentary.
The number of U.S. medical school graduates has been increasing each year since 2005, from 15,501 then to 25,955 in 2018. This year, there were almost 900,000 applications to U.S. medical schools — not a small number.
One bottleneck, though, to getting more doctors into practice is the number of residency positions that are available upon graduation from medical school. Residents practice under the supervision of a doctor on their path to full unsupervised licensure. Since 1960, Medicare has paid for a substantial portion of these residency programs. But in 1996, the number of positions was capped to that year’s total. While the number of these first year residency positions has increased through funding from hospitals and other foundations, this year, there were 38,376 active applications for 35,185 positions. In other words, there were more U.S. and non-U.S. eligible medical graduates than there were residency positions available.
The second item has to do with oversight of insurance companies and the decisions they make. Medical Practice Boards do not oversee insurance companies. State Medical Practice Boards are responsible for licensing and oversight of physicians. They do this by ensuring only qualified persons are licensed, that the services they provide meet the standard of care, and that these providers meet state statues regarding professional behavior.
There is no federal regulatory agency that oversees insurance companies; it is done by each state. In Vermont, it’s the Department of Financial Regulation.
Pat Hunter
Rutland
