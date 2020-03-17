I'm writing in response to Dennis Jensen's March 14 article, "Who here doesn’t love deer?" In the article, he mentions the "out of state transplants" who don't understand Vermont's culture and tradition of hunting. Yes, that is largely true.
These transplants might have hundreds of acres of land that they'll post because the only encounters they've had with hunting are bad ones. Let me give you a few examples: crow shooting contests; the open season on coyotes where stacks of bloodied carcass are photographed and shared on social media; bear hound "hunters" who run their hounds on a lone bear for miles while they sit in their trucks with their handheld GPS devices; wanton waste of wildlife where slaughtered coyotes are killed and left in the field to rot where they were slain. You can thank wildlife advocacy groups like Protect Our Wildlife for getting coyote killing contests banned in 2018, one of the most heinous forms of "hunting." I can't think of a bigger stain on Vermont's hunting heritage than activities like these.
Why don't more hunters take an active role in lobbying for laws that would make these kinds of "slob hunting" activities illegal? If ethical, responsible hunters don't separate themselves from those thrill-killing, predator-hating "hunters," then you'll eventually go down with them. To those hunters who hunt for meat and do so with respect for the life taken, your voices are needed right now and sadly, we don't hear from enough of you.
Brenna Galdenzi
Stowe
