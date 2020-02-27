Kirsten Hathaway's recent letter prompts this response.
When a town clerk refuses to perform the statutory function of notary because they don't like the "types" of people who use that service, the purpose of the job is compromised.
When a town clerk reacts to decisions of the Select Board by publicly slamming doors and cursing members of the board, the function of the job is undermined.
When a town clerk sneaks into the town administrator's office and uses that computer to read confidential Select Board information, the function of the job is compromised.
Finally, when a town clerk times a resignation at the worst possible time for the town, just prior to local and national elections, with the pledge that her husband will get the job and teach the board a lesson, the townspeople have a right to know the history.
John Paul Faignant
Rutland Town
The writer is a member of the Rutland Town Select Board.
