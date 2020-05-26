I write in support of Rep. Notte’s May 21 commentary urging the mandatory use of masks to protect our retail workers. I agree with Mr. Notte that it is unfair to put employees in retail establishments in the uncomfortable and potentially dangerous role of enforcers of store policies. At least, in this case.
Our COVID-19 record as a state, which is currently superb, will greatly enhance our state’s reputation for environmental and health safety in the future. That will mean more tourists and their dollars in the future. And this will be critical to our economic recovery from this pandemic and the recession/depression likely to confront us in the near future. Thank you, Rep. Notte.
William Burke
Rutland City
