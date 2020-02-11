In response to the letter that said Nancy Pelosi was "immature" during the State of the Union address, I have to say she was in her right to do exactly what she did.
Trump has been abusive to her and many others and in his address, he avoided the fact he was impeached. His fans may not like that, but it is a fact.
Trump and his fans may hate the Democrats and everybody who disagrees with them, but they are immature, not Pelosi. To say Trump was not wrong to do the things he did, like trying to make a deal with Ukraine to smear Biden, is wrong.
Not only is Trump not presidential, but he is crooked. Like Nixon, Trump will go down in history as a crooked politician and awful president. So, live with it.
The Dems will take back the Senate and White House very soon. Trump will only be footnote in American history.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
