The hateful letter of July 22 was hard to read without feeling deeply depressed for the future of this country.
Black Lives Matter is not a movement of racists; it is in response to overt racism — starting with our president.
BLM is not anti-police; they are against the brutality and murder of Blacks, more than whites, by some of the police.
Blacks are disproportionately members of our armed forces. Is this because they are un-American?
Declaring the BLM as pro-Marxist is just another way of categorizing them negatively. Not all that Marx had to say was bad. The author of the letter was just looking for more negative phrases. Many of the Black people I know and respect are anything but Marxists. They are highly successful businessmen and women who have achieved much through their efforts to get ahead, but their journey has been full of roadblocks along the way. The BLM movement is not pro-violence, just anti-unjust violence used against them.
If this country is being ripped apart, it is because of the pro-Nazi hatred by white supremacists who hate people of color.
RRMC is flying the flag because many of their employees felt that, as an institution serving everyone in our area, they should show positive feeling for those who have been abused and used since the beginning of this once-great country.
Yes, we all matter ... but not to our president, who thinks only he himself matters. We are in a great mess thanks to his failure to put the fight against the pandemic above his getting re-elected.
Fanning the flames of hatred should stop. Caring for those less fortunate than us should be our number one priority.
Leonard A. Zivitz
East Wallingford
