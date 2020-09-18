I respect Project VISION for attempting to take a stance on racism in our community but feel it was a safe response. Project VISION grew because of a dangerous crisis — the opioid epidemic — in our community. People wanted change, came together to make it happen, and this effort grew into Project VISION — now a local and national model for community-centered work. In their editorial, they referenced political neutrality as a reason for their longevity. While this may be true, it also implies racism is a political issue. To this I reply, “no,” this is an unambiguous moral issue that has become politicized.
We must acknowledge we live in a culture based on systemic racism which disenfranchises its own citizens each day. We must remember we were founded on the ideal of “establishing justice” and “promoting the general welfare and securing the blessings of liberty “as stated in the Preamble to the Constitution. I am saddened we failed and continue to fail in this endeavor. While any resident of the United States lives in fear of harm or death by individuals and institutions based on race or creed, we have failed. Every time someone says “All lives matter,” they ignore the logical conclusion; if they believe this statement, they should be even more concerned with what is happening to the Black community — because all lives matter.
Personally, I believe Project VISION helped us be better. Project VISION condemned the actions that occurred in our community, but we need true leadership. I look to Project VISION to offer this through concrete action plans and next steps in anti-racism work. This is a defining moment for our community — do we live our values, or are we a part of this problem?
Kheya Ganguly
Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.