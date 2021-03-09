I am responding to a recent letter to the editor that seemed to pit immigrants against veterans. At first I thought I would have to agree to disagree with the letter writer, but as I read further I realized the letter writer actually said something I agreed with. He demanded that people need to respect veterans. I believe wholeheartedly we must respect our veterans and active-duty service members, as well as other individuals, who serve our government.
However, true respect is given freely without demand. Another issue I had with this letter was, just prior to his demand for respect, the letter writer resorted to name-calling. Calling President Biden, "Sleepy Joe Biden." I have never liked it when people whether Democrat or Republican, refer to the president of the United States as Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden or Mr. Obama. These elected officials have earned their positions; as such, they deserve our respect and calling them anything but president is showing a lack of respect.
As far as I am concerned, you, sir, have shown a lack of respect. If you want people to respect you for your service, then you need to show some respect for our commander-in-chief. You can disagree with their policies, but stop the name-calling.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
