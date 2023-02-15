To the Vermont State University:
As a community member of Rutland, parent of a Castleton University alumnus and a present faculty member, I am simply appalled. The reasons why are too many to list, but I have one suggestion: email all your 5,500 students directly with just your survey, and label it as such, and then make your decision. Basing it on a 10% response is irresponsible to say the least. Am hoping the governor and the state of Vermont step in.
